Pure Financial Advisors LLC Sells 166 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 0.4% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 41,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $70.75 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.26 and a 200 day moving average of $70.72. The firm has a market cap of $96.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.