Pure Financial Advisors LLC Sells 487 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 76.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $57.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.84 and a 200-day moving average of $54.51. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

