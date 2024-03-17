Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 77,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Leibman Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,447,000. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $280.88 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $252.11 and a one year high of $348.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $287.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.93. The stock has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.52, for a total transaction of $140,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,519.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.52, for a total value of $140,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,519.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,482.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,877 shares of company stock worth $5,058,772. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

