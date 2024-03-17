RT Minerals (CVE:RTM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Shares of RT Minerals Corp (CVE:RTM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 70000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

RT Minerals Stock Down 20.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$611,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.58.

About RT Minerals

RT Minerals Corp, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It also explores for gold, base metal, and rare earth elements. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Link-Catharine RLDZ gold property that consists of 15 unpatented single cell mining claims covering an area of 220 hectares in one claim block located in the Town of Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

