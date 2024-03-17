Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 160.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 108,814 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Sage Therapeutics worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,257,000 after purchasing an additional 208,630 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $105,976,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,929,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $206,854,000 after acquiring an additional 19,425 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,787,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,492,000 after purchasing an additional 45,026 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,114,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,438,000 after purchasing an additional 24,375 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $19.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average is $21.49. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $59.99. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.73. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 626.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.41%. The firm had revenue of $77.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.47) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2621.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on SAGE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

