Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.63

Shares of Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.63 and last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 41796 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.66.

About Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development

(Get Free Report)

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, initiates, promotes, develops, and operates toll expressways and bridges in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Coastal Expressway (Shenzhen Section), GS Superhighway, GZ West Superhighway, and Xintang Interchange segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.