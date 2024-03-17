Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Shopify were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,926,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,344,000 after acquiring an additional 634,883 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $414,365,000. Scge Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 0.9% in the second quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 8,486,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $548,227,000 after acquiring an additional 79,491 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Shopify by 4.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,104,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,052,000 after purchasing an additional 299,788 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Shopify by 6.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,196,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,750,000 after purchasing an additional 377,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $77.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.27. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The company has a market capitalization of $99.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 857.22 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHOP

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.