Short Interest in Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Decreases By 18.7%

Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the February 14th total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Shares of DDCCF opened at $1.07 on Friday. Branicks Group has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $9.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.33.

Branicks Group AG (formerly DIC Asset AG) is Germany's leading listed specialist for office and logistics real estate with 25 years of experience on the real estate market and with access to a broad-based network of investors. Our business is based on a regional and inter-regional real estate platform with nine offices on the ground in all major German markets (with VIB Vermögen AG included).

