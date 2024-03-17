Short Interest in Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Decreases By 18.7%

Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the February 14th total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.
Branicks Group Stock Performance
Shares of DDCCF opened at $1.07 on Friday. Branicks Group has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $9.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.33.
Branicks Group Company Profile
