Short Interest in Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Decreases By 16.0%

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 95,200 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the February 14th total of 113,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Canacol Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

OTCMKTS:CNNEF opened at $4.29 on Friday. Canacol Energy has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $9.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Canacol Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.1952 dividend. This is an increase from Canacol Energy’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.61%. Canacol Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.67%.

About Canacol Energy

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

