Short Interest in Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF) Increases By 13.2%

Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 174,600 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the February 14th total of 154,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 72.8 days.

Coveo Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CVOSF stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. Coveo Solutions has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $12.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.73.

About Coveo Solutions

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

