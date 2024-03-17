Short Interest in Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF) Increases By 13.2%

Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 174,600 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the February 14th total of 154,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 72.8 days.
Coveo Solutions Price Performance
Shares of CVOSF stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. Coveo Solutions has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $12.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.73.
About Coveo Solutions
