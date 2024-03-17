Short Interest in CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) Declines By 19.5%

CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 611,300 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the February 14th total of 759,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 436.6 days.

CSRLF stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. CSR has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.10.

CSR Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of building products for residential and commercial constructions in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Building Products, Property, and Aluminium segments. The Building Products segment offers interior systems, including gyprock plasterboards, Martini acoustic insulation products, and Rondo rolled formed steel products, as well as Himmel and Potter interior systems that supplies ceiling tiles, aluminum partitions, and architectural hardware products; construction systems, such as Hebel autoclaved aerated concrete products, AFS walling systems, cladding systems, and Cemintel fiber cement; masonry and insulation solutions comprising Bradford insulations, Bradford energy solutions, Edmonds ventilation systems, and Monier roofing solutions; and bricks, including PGH Bricks and pavers.

