Short Interest in DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Increases By 8.9%

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 494,600 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the February 14th total of 454,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,648.7 days.

DeNA Stock Performance

Shares of DNACF opened at $9.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94. DeNA has a 12-month low of $8.54 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DeNA had a negative return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $196.40 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that DeNA will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DeNA

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. It operates Mobage, an entertainment platform; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers social games for PC browsers; AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account; Pococha, a social live streaming community; and IRIAM, an app which allows to livestream as an anime character.

