Short Interest in Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Expands By 14.7%

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 474,900 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the February 14th total of 414,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

DENKF stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.44. Denka has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75.

Denka Company Limited manufactures and sells organic and inorganic materials to electronic materials and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's Electronics & Innovative Products division provides conductive agents for lithium for lithium-ion batteries, thermal materials and substrates, functional ceramics, films, and tapes.

