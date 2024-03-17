Short Interest in Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Declines By 22.0%

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the February 14th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Desert Mountain Energy Stock Performance
Desert Mountain Energy stock opened at 0.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is 0.21 and its 200-day moving average is 0.26. Desert Mountain Energy has a fifty-two week low of 0.17 and a fifty-two week high of 1.60.
About Desert Mountain Energy
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Desert Mountain Energy
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Desert Mountain Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desert Mountain Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.