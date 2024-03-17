Short Interest in Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Declines By 22.0%

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the February 14th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Desert Mountain Energy Stock Performance

Desert Mountain Energy stock opened at 0.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is 0.21 and its 200-day moving average is 0.26. Desert Mountain Energy has a fifty-two week low of 0.17 and a fifty-two week high of 1.60.

About Desert Mountain Energy

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas, and mineral properties in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It holds interest in the Holbrook Basin helium project covering an area of 74,421 acres located in the Eastern Arizona. The company was formerly known as African Queen Mines Ltd.

