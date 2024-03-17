Short Interest in DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF) Decreases By 7.5%

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the February 14th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

DFILF opened at $2.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44. DFI Retail Group has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $2.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from DFI Retail Group’s previous dividend of $0.03. DFI Retail Group’s payout ratio is 44.16%.

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

