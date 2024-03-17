Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.16

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.16 and last traded at $15.16, with a volume of 330 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.13.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.61. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Private Wealth Management & Family Office, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions.

