SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 3,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 56,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,663,000 after acquiring an additional 22,027 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $534.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $514.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $484.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $547.46.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

