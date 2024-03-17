Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 5,921,215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 221% from the previous session’s volume of 1,844,575 shares.The stock last traded at $156.93 and had previously closed at $156.51.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Splunk in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.31.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.52, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.09.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $763,988.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,593,274.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the software company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 442 shares of the software company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Splunk by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

