State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 28,733 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of State Street worth $10,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of State Street by 54.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 11.0% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 83,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 8,202 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in State Street in the third quarter valued at $36,022,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in State Street by 22.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 510,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,192,000 after purchasing an additional 94,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $313,559.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,873.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other State Street news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $313,559.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,873.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,597. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Performance

NYSE STT opened at $72.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $81.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.41.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.83.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

