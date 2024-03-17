Stifel Canada Lowers Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) to Hold

Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital lowered shares of Calfrac Well Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday.

TSE CFW opened at C$4.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.97. The company has a market cap of C$330.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.08, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Calfrac Well Services has a 1 year low of C$3.70 and a 1 year high of C$6.20.

In other news, insider Sime Armoyan bought 62,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,059.38. 44.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

