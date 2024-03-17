Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 692.9% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $352.23 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $361.41. The stock has a market cap of $133.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $336.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

