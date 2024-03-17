Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases 1,969 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,604 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.6% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. King Wealth lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,001,000. SP Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 129,316 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $174.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $95.61 and a one year high of $180.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.14, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,739,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,739,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,316,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,209,706 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

