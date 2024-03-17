Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.30

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.30 and last traded at $32.17, with a volume of 11301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.95.
Swiss Re Trading Up 0.7 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.89.
About Swiss Re
Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.
