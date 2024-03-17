Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 9,715 PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 13,891.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,724,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,229,000 after purchasing an additional 11,640,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,465,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,838,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298,570 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,950,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,405 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,244,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,238 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average of $25.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $29.03. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.81.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 103.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.10.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

