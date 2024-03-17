Symmetry Partners LLC Cuts Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $5,941,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 376,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,710,000 after buying an additional 75,237 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Price Performance

NYSE:RSG opened at $186.31 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.69 and a 12 month high of $192.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on Republic Services

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

