Symmetry Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research cut Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $78,367.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,991.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $2,091,460.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $78,367.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,991.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,741 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 1.4 %

VMC stock opened at $266.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.30. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $160.41 and a 52 week high of $272.73.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

