Symmetry Partners LLC Decreases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,957 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,908 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.2% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Apple alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,802 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $172.62 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.64 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.34.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. Apple’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler Companies downgraded shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.