Symmetry Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RJF. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,195,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $211,621.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $211,621.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Art A. Garcia bought 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,711.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RJF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.25.

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $120.76 on Friday. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $122.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.56%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

