Symmetry Partners LLC Has $234,000 Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 27.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,596,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $324,678,000 after acquiring an additional 997,119 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Textron during the second quarter valued at $64,463,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at $64,467,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 93.7% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,474,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $115,193,000 after acquiring an additional 713,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Textron during the third quarter valued at $50,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $92.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $93.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.75%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

