Symmetry Partners LLC Has $288,000 Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get State Street alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth $6,696,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 338,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,692,000 after acquiring an additional 31,365 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in State Street by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,198,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $147,223,000 after acquiring an additional 23,506 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in State Street by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 75,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth $1,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

State Street Trading Up 0.9 %

STT opened at $72.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $81.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on STT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on State Street

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other State Street news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,597 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About State Street

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.