Symmetry Partners LLC Has $295,000 Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,022 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV opened at $85.35 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $62.70 and a 52 week high of $86.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.28 and a 200-day moving average of $74.68.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Fortive’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $739,036.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,743.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $739,036.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,743.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $3,523,416.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,336,849.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,937 shares of company stock worth $5,475,122. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial began coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

