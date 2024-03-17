Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 3,878 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of WBD stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.39.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

