Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 187 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,656,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,064,425,000 after acquiring an additional 30,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,548,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,712,528,000 after acquiring an additional 59,582 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,139,074,000 after acquiring an additional 364,021 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,202,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $761,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,909,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,091,000 after acquiring an additional 59,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.12.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $149.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of -41.93 and a beta of 0.39. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $218.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.09 and its 200-day moving average is $173.46.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $439.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.38 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.68) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

