Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 3,975 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,508,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at about $99,035,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after buying an additional 1,239,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 74.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,853,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,787,000 after buying an additional 1,215,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 680.6% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,460,000 after buying an additional 981,384 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.93.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $76.72 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.90 and a 1 year high of $94.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.82 and its 200 day moving average is $74.88. The stock has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.11, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.50.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.61 million. On average, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,515,756.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 279,561 shares of company stock valued at $22,913,351. 10.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

