Symmetry Partners LLC Takes $235,000 Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $57,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.08, for a total value of $5,808,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 907,232 shares in the company, valued at $658,723,010.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.36, for a total transaction of $1,578,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,109,668.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.08, for a total transaction of $5,808,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 907,232 shares in the company, valued at $658,723,010.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,563 shares of company stock worth $99,646,424. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $686.99 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $383.19 and a 12 month high of $778.15. The stock has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.42, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $673.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $571.68.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 57.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $668.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

