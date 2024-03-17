Symmetry Partners LLC Takes Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 51.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,010,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $166,408,000 after buying an additional 1,016,719 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.5% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 215,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,890,000 after buying an additional 11,181 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 77.4% during the third quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 173,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after buying an additional 75,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,096,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.27.

NYSE:FIS opened at $69.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $70.52. The firm has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.20 and its 200 day moving average is $58.57.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

