Symmetry Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $110.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $68.53 and a one year high of $116.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.44.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.74%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAH. UBS Group increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.07.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

