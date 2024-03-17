Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lowered its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,844 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNV. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 138.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Synovus Financial stock opened at $37.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $40.92.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $488.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.60 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $78,180.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,817.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synovus Financial news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $180,394.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $78,180.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,086 shares in the company, valued at $423,817.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “inline” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SNV

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.