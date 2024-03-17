Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Sysco were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Sysco alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Sysco by 166.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Sysco by 6.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,068,000 after buying an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Sysco by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,865,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Sysco by 54.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Price Performance

SYY stock opened at $80.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.65.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 48.90%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.