Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Sysco were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 70,686.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,373,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sysco by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,859,000 after buying an additional 1,666,008 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sysco during the second quarter worth approximately $107,472,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in Sysco by 7,204.3% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,293,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,381,000 after buying an additional 1,276,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Up 1.1 %

Sysco stock opened at $80.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.89. The company has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.65.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 48.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens lifted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

