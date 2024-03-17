Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director William H. Lyon Sells 46,668 Shares

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) Director William H. Lyon sold 46,668 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $2,714,210.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,577,316 shares in the company, valued at $149,896,698.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance
Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $56.46 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $34.68 and a one year high of $59.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 6.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.51. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.87.
Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 10,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
