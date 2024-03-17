Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 47,995 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,042,194 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 47,995 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.6% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $259,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.65, for a total value of $8,432,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,014,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,670,375.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,209,706. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $174.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.14, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.61 and a 1 year high of $180.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.29 and a 200-day moving average of $148.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

