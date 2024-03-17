The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 19.2% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Busey Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.5% in the third quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 2,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.12.

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $162.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.81, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $168.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -296.77%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

