The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 81.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,528 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 149,486 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 603.2% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK stock opened at $54.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $56.42.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,224.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.