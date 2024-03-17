The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lessened its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 86.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Clorox were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Clorox alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,341,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,622,000 after purchasing an additional 44,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,141,000 after purchasing an additional 466,197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clorox by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,149,000 after acquiring an additional 93,018 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Clorox by 17.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,415,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,517,000 after acquiring an additional 357,964 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Clorox by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,184,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,356,000 after acquiring an additional 47,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $150.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.35, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $178.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.19.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 761.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLX

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.