Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.71

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.71 and last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.

Tokuyama Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average is $8.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $569.86 million for the quarter. Tokuyama had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 5.04%.

Tokuyama Company Profile

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Cement, Electronics and Advanced Materials, Life Science, Eco Business, and Others. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate cullet, sodium bicarbonate, purified, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, methylene chloride, and chloroform.

