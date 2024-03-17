Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2,959.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,002 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,727 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $76.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.47. The company has a market cap of $157.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.45, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

