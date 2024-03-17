UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.77

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.77 and last traded at $35.77, with a volume of 387 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.72.

UniCredit Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.51.

UniCredit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UniCredit S.p.A. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides capital structure, funding and liquidity, and transaction banking and securities services. In addition, it offers transactional and risk management, and strategic advisory and funding services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.