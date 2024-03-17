Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.17

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.17 and last traded at $52.11, with a volume of 4565772 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on UNM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.01.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,457,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,922,409.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,457,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,753 shares in the company, valued at $52,922,409.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 16,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,018,100. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Unum Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Unum Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 1,076.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

