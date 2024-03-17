Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,038,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,803 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.31% of Entergy worth $2,408,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,680,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,721,511,000 after acquiring an additional 256,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Entergy by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,739,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,240,443,000 after acquiring an additional 382,751 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 11.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,664,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,556,000 after buying an additional 497,482 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 64.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,562,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,019,000 after buying an additional 1,787,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,506,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,883,000 after buying an additional 48,047 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.73.

NYSE ETR opened at $101.96 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.76%.

In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,433.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,312.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at $348,433.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

